Toni Kroos has decided to hang up his international boots following Germany’s Euro 2020 exit.

It has been more than 11 years since the Real Madrid star made his Germany debut, and he has since gone on to win 104 caps, scoring 17 goals from midfield, and playing a significant part in his country’s 2014 World Cup win.

But after a difficult few years for Germany, Kroos has decided to call it a day to concentrate on club football at the age of 31.

Joachim Low‘s men were defeated by England in the Euro 2020 Round of 16, and ahead of this summer’s tournament, it was already confirmed that Low would move on after 15 years in charge.

And Kroos will now join the experienced boss in putting the national team in the rear-view mirror.

Upon announcing his retirement, Kroos posted an emotional message on social media, explaining his reasons, which include club football and wanting to be home more often for his wife and three children.

Here is the message in full via Bavarian Football Works.

“I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won’t be another time. I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.

“I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years.

“And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and my three children.

“It was a great honor for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion.

“Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation.

“At the very end I would like to say thank you very much to Jogi Löw. He made me a national player and world champion. He trusted me. We have written a success story for a long time. It was an honor for me, makes it good – good luck and success to Hansi Flick.

“Your Toni

“RESPECT”.

