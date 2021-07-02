Real Madrid have been tod the ‘perfect substitute’ for Karim Benzema is not long-term target Kylian Mbappe, but rather Tottenham frontman Harry Kane.

Benzema had his best goalscoring season, scoring 30 across all competitions, but he is now 33, and Real Madrid know they will need to replace the Frenchman in the coming years.

That has seen plenty of links to PSG superstar Mbappe, but according to former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, Kane is the man who would be the ‘perfect’ replacement for Benzema.

“For a long time, I have felt that Hary Kane would be the perfect substitute for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid,” the Monaco midfielder wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Of course, Benzema showed again at the European Championships that he is not going anywhere and that he is playing very, very well, but the fact I even think Kane is capable of taking over from him in Madrid shows how highly I rate him.

“The pressure at Madrid, like it was at Barcelona, is not something every player could cope with. But if Benzema ever left or ever started to slow down a little bit, then Kane would be the right guy for them.

“Even without knowing him very well myself, you can see that he has a good mentality and you hear from other people that he works and trains hard.

“Jose Mourinho, as people saw on the documentary, always talks about Kane very, very highly. He has what you want from your captain and he has what you need to be a top player.

“For five or six years now Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world. He has been so consistent, scoring so many goals and there have been so many games that he changed.

“Last season, we also saw that he is still adding new things to his game with all of his assists for Tottenham.”

Given Real Madrid’s difficult financial situation, neither Kane or Mbappe will be options this summer, with the former priced at more than £150million and the latter simply not for sale.

Though, there is some hope when it comes to Mbappe due to the fact the Frenchman is out of contract next summer, potentially making him available for nothing, as long as he does not sign a new deal for PSG.