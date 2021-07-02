Manchester United may well need to be patient in their bid to land Real Madrid star Raphael Varane this summer.

It has been widely reported that Varane is a target of United’s with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to land a high-level centre-back partner for Harry Maguire ahead of next season.

With Varane out of contract in 2022 and yet to sign a new deal, it has been reported United could get him on the cheap with Real Madrid looking to improve their financial situation.

But it seems that is not the case, with Diario AS reporting Real Madrid still want €70million for their star defender, while United are prepared to offer around €45million.

According to the report, the negotiations are likely to be ‘long’ and it warns there could be ‘surprises’.

It’s claimed Varane himself has not ruled out a Real Madrid stay, despite reports he has said he wants to move to Old Trafford.

As things stand, the situation is said to be ‘open’ and a call from new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could well see the Frenchman staying after all.