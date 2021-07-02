Luis Enrique has confirmed his Spain starting XI for his side’s Euro 2020 quarter-final this evening.

La Roja will battle it out for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with Switzerland this evening after defeating Croatia 5-3 on extra-time in the previous round.

Switzerland, meanwhile, produced the giant-killing of the tournament, beating world champions and competition favourites France on penalties.

A place in the semi-final against one of Belgium or Italy is on the line tonight in Saint Petersburg, and ahead of the clash, Luis Enrique has confirmed two changes.

Pau Torres come back into the middle of defence, replacing Eric Garcia, and Jordi Alba returns to replace Jose Luis Gaya at left-back.

It was thought Gerard Moreno could return to the starting lineup this evening, but Sarabia and Torres have kept their places on either side of Morata having impressed last time out.

Spain starting XI in full: Unai Simon, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba, Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Morata.