Paris Saint-Germain are already said to have sent an offer to Lionel Messi following his expired contract.

Messi became a free agent on Thursday morning after his Barcelona contract was allowed to expire.

It has since been revealed that Messi and Barca have agreed on the terms of a new two-year deal, but the Argentine cannot sign it until either Barcelona come back below the wage limit they are set by La Liga, or if they bring in some serious cash from elsewhere.

That’s because, while over the salary cap, the Blaugrana can only reinvest 25% of what they make, and even with a pay-cut, Messi’s contract is going to be worth a significant amount.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is remaining optimistic over the situation, but he cannot stop other teams approaching Messi with an offer.

And it seems that may already have happened with Diario AS claiming PSG have already sent an offer to the Argentine’s representatives.

Though, it’s claimed Messi is fully focused on Argentina’s Copa América efforts and his is also keen to remain at Barca for another two years.