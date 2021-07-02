La Liga chief Javier Tebas has already been perfectly clear on the situation of Lionel Messi ahead of today’s big meeting.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is set to travel to Madrid today to meet Tebas in a bid to fix the Lionel Messi situation.

Messi is now a free agent after his contract expired earlier this week, but both he and Barca want to complete a new two-year deal.

The problem is, Barca are around 40% over their La Liga wage cap, meaning they can only reinvest 25% of all fees received, and if they want to hand a player a new contract, that new deal can only be worth 25% of any incomings.

With Messi earning a huge figure per year, even with a pay cut, Barca simply have not earned enough so far this summer to agree a deal.

That leaves the two parties stuck, despite both wanting the same thing, and in a bid to smooth things over with La Liga, Laporta is said to be headed to the capital today, desperately hoping something can be worked out.

Though, it might be a wasted journey if Tebas‘ comments on the Messi situation last month are anything to go by, with the La Liga boss already making it clear no exceptions will be made.

“Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap,” Tebas said in June, as cited by Goal. “I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere.

“We are not going to make Barcelona’s wage bill more flexible. The rules are not going to be changed. We are not going to change any rule for Messi.”