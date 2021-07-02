Brazil ask Real Madrid to take Vinicius to the Olympic Games

The Brazilian national team have asked Real Madrid to take Vinicius for the Olympic Games according to Marca. The forward is currently with the national team for the Copa America, and becomes the fourth madridista to be called up for the tournament after Spanish trio Marco Asensio, Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos.

Madrid are yet to respond; they want to consult with Carlo Ancelotti first, who believes he can get the best out of the talented but inconsistent Brazilian. Vinicius himself has previously expressed his desire to represent his country at the Olympics. He scored three goals and provided five assists in 35 league appearances last season.

Vinicius hasn’t been getting many minutes during the Copa America, but Madrid will still be mindful of managing his physical condition. Rodrygo, his compatriot and teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu, didn’t get a call up, but Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos has. Dani Alves, formerly of Sevilla and Barcelona, has also made the 18-man squad.