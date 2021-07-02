Barcelona are hoping to wipe another chunk off their debt figure with another departure.

President Joan Laporta is working away behind the scenes to reduce the €1billion debt figure, and he also has the added challenge of reducing the club’s wage bill by 40% to become compliant with La Liga rules.

Departures are key in that mission, and three players have already been moved on, including Juan Miranda, Joean-Clair Todibo and Matheus Fernandes, while Lionel Messi has officially left at the end of his contract, but it’s hoped he can be signed on to a new deal.

Junior Firpo is expected to join that list with a move to Leeds United in the offing, and Barcelona are now looking to offload Miralem Pjanic, according to Sport.

Pjanic arrived at Barca in 2020 on a controversially inflated €60 million deal which saw Arthur Melo go the other way.

But he has only made 19 La Liga appearances since, and he is now set to be moved on.

According to Sport, Serie A is the preferred destination of Pjanic with former club Juventus showing an early interest.

And should Barca get their wish of offloading the Bosnian, they will land a €20million windfall according to Transfermarkt‘s valuation.

While they are over their La Liga wage cap, Barca can only reinvest 25% of that figure on new signings or new contracts, but the cash will certainly help as the Catalan giants look to navigate their way out of trouble.