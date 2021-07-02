Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Barcelona are ‘on the way’ to finding a solution to the Lionel Messi problem.

Messi is now a free agent after his contract expired on Thursday morning, officially ending a 21-year association with Barcelona.

Though, it seems the Argentine’s chapter with Barca is not over at all, with both parties agreeing on a two-year deal that will extend his stay to 2023.

The problem is, Messi is not allowed to sign the deal due to Barcelona being over their La Liga wage cap.

The Blaugrana are thought to be around 40% over the cap, and while they are above their allotted figure, they can only reinvest 25% of what they make.

Messi’s contract is worth significantly more than what Barca have made so far this summer.

But as president Laporta said before heading off to a meeting with La Liga chief Javier Tebas, Barca are ‘on the way’ to finding a solutuon.

He said, as published on Mundo Deportivo: “Messi? It’s progressing. He wants to stay, we want him to stay. We are on the way to finding a formula.”