Atletico Madrid confirm Joao Felix surgery update

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix will undergo ankle surgery today in a bid to be fit in time for the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Felix’s Euro 2020 campaign ended in disappointment as Portugal were knocked out at the last 16 stage with defeat to Belgium.

However, Felix’s injury problems in 2021 meant he was reduced to a bit part role in Fernando Santos’ side with a long standing ankle problem side lining him for a combined six weeks at the back end of 2020/21.

Los Rojiblancos have now made the decision to send him for surgery with renowned ankle specialist Dr Nicolaas Van Dick in Porto.

According to reports from Diario AS, Felix will then remain in Portugal and continue his rehabilitation programme before returning to Madrid in August.

Initial reports claim Diego Simeone is confident he will be fit from the start of next season but a more realistic estimate is likely to be from the start of September.