Xavi on Lionel Messi’s future: “Leo needs Barcelona and Barcelona needs Leo”

Xavi attended the summer camp he’s organised every year for 23 years this week, at Santa Maria del Collell. The former Barcelona midfielder has also spoken to Mundo Deportivo about the state of his club as well as how La Roja are performing at Euro 2020. Among the topics, unsurprisingly, was Lionel Messi’s future.

“We have to wait,” Xavi said when asked about his former teammate’s future. “I imagine he’s talking to the club and the president. I wish Leo the best, as a friend of his and as a cule. I want him to continue at Barcelona, and hopefully it will be announced as soon as possible.

“If I had to bet, I’d say that he’ll continue at the club, although in football we’ve seen many things. But I’d say he’ll continue. Leo needs Barcelona and Barcelona needs Leo. He’s happy in Barcelona; he’s been there all his life. I’d bet that he’ll renew.”

Xavi and Messi shared many years together, from when the Argentine broke into the Barcelona first team in the 2004/05 season to when Xavi left the club after their treble in 2015; Messi hasn’t won a Champions League title since, coincidentally. Xavi is currently coaching in Qatar, and has been frequently linked with a return to Camp Nou in a coaching capacity.