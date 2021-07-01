Tension reported between Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe

The French national team have imploded in the days following their shock exit from Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland. Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to replace Didier Deschamps in the dugout, while Kylian Mbappe has come under heavy fire for his decisive penalty miss.

According to L’Equipe and carried by Diario Sport, the relationship between Mbappe – a longtime Real Madrid target – and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been going through some turbulence. The former is said to be jealous of the confidence given to Griezmann by the coach and team, with debate circulating over who was in charge of taking set-pieces.

Griezmann wasn’t thrilled by the recall of Karim Benzema to the national team setup given that it forced him to change his role somewhat, but is said to always approach his job with humility and positivity. Mbappe, it’s been reported, has developed a sizeable ego in the three years since that World Cup-winning summer and has become somewhat more difficult to handle.