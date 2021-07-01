Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos to join PSG, Laporta to meet Tebas, Xavi speaks about Messi

Spanish football evening headlines for July 1st

Sergio Ramos reaches agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal

Sergio Ramos will join Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days according to RMC Sport and carried by Marca. PSG have given the Andalusian the two-year deal he wanted from Real Madrid, and he’s chosen it over two offers from the Premier League; one of which was more financially lucrative than PSG’s offer.

Joan Laporta to meet La Liga president Javier Tebas to discuss Lionel Messi’s future

Joan Laporta will this Friday travel to Madrid to meet La Liga president Javier Tebas about Lionel Messi’s future according to Diario AS. Messi is a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired today, and Laporta is working tirelessly to ensure he can re-sign the Argentine and remain within the salary limit set for Barcelona by La Liga, a number €200m lighter than last year.

Xavi: “Messi needs Barcelona and Barcelona needs Messi”

Xavi attended the summer camp he’s organised every year for 23 years this week, at Santa Maria del Collell. The former Barcelona midfielder has also spoken to Mundo Deportivo about the state of his club as well as how La Roja are performing at Euro 2020. Among the topics, unsurprisingly, was Lionel Messi’s future.