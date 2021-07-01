Sergio Ramos heading to Paris Saint-Germain hungry for a fifth Champions League

Sergio Ramos is off to Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca, on the verge of putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal. The Andalusian will be able to remain in the limelight and work at a club that matches his ambition; on top of this, he’ll be able to reunite with the likes of Keylor Navas and Angel Di Maria as well as link up with Neymar and, if he stays, Kylian Mbappe.

Ramos, having just left Real Madrid, wants to continue winning titles and claim a fifth Champions League, and the team being built in Paris looks capable of giving him the tools to achieve that. Alongside the Andalusian, Gini Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi are all on the verge of joining PSG.

The dressing room at the Parc des Princes is Spanish-speaking, with compatriots Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia and Sergio Rico all in situ. Neymar does too, from his time at Barcelona, and the Brazilian’s presence is said to have been a strong pull factor; the pair share a mutual admiration and have been keen to play together for years. PSG will hope that their synthesis can bring home the Champions League title they’ve hungered for ever since the day Qatar become so heavily involved in the French club.