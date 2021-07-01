Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe could be set to walk away from Paris after making a decision on his contract.

Mbappe has just one year remaining on his current deal, making him eligible to agree a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France from January, while he can leave for free next summer.

And with that in mind, PSG have been working away to try to agree a new deal with the French forward.

But according to L’Equipe, via COPE, Mbappe has told PSG that he does not want to sign a new deal in what could be a crushing blow for the Parisians.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez a big fan.

But as things stand, the Spanish giants can’t afford to sign Mbappe due to their financial difficulties.

In truth, the only way Real Madrid are going to get their man is on a free transfer, with PSG not likely to accept any sort of cut-price fee.

That makes this latest news a potentially huge boost for Real Madrid, but it could also be bad news.

If Mbappe definitely is not going to sign a new deal, PSG could opt to sell him this season to avoid losing the man – who could well become the best player in the world – for free next summer.

If that happens, Real Madrid could find themselves unable to pull off a deal this summer, opening the window for one of the Premier League clubs to swoop in.