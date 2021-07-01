El Chiringuito are at it again, this time to announce the expiry of Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona.

The high-energy Spanish football show gained intrigue around the world after their interview with Florentino Perez during the whole Super League saga.

But for football fans in Spain, it’s nothing new, the show often gaining traction on social media with journalist Josep Pedrerol at front and centre.

And the latest edition may just be the best yet with El Chiringuito pulling out all the stops to commemorate the end of Messi’s contract.

Messi saw his contract expire at midnight this morning, officially becoming a free agent after 21 years with Barcelona.

And El Chiringuito put a huge countdown clock in the background of its show.

For the last 90 seconds or so of the clock, presenter Pedrerol went quiet, the studio went dark and the audience watched the clock tick down to zero.

When it hit zero, the whole studio began to light up with flashing lights, and as the camera zoned back in on Pedrerol, he said: “It’s 12am, Lionel Messi is no longer a player of Barca.”

Pedrerol continued to discuss the situation with his traditionally dramatic pauses, and after a graphic showed Messi wearing a Barca shirt which changed to a plain black shirt to signify his official exit, the presenter rubbed his hands together in ceremonial fashion and discussed the drama of the image.

That is absolutely sensational television. My god. What a way to announce the expiration of Messi’s contract pic.twitter.com/fmayfR2umJ — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 30, 2021

Messi is expected to stay at Barcelona with a new two-year deal on the table.

Barcelona do, however, need to iron out Fair Play issues before they can wrap up the deal.

Still, there is no way that information is going to stop El Chiringuito from putting on a show.

Image by El Chirnguito vis Twitter