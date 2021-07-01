Chelsea defender Thiago Silva believes Eder Militao is going to become one of the ‘pillars’ of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid plans this season.

Militao stepped up to the plate and performed excellently last season amid Sergio Ramos‘ injury troubles.

And he has taken that form into this summer’s Copa América with Brazil, even scoring on Sunday as Brazil beat Ecuador.

One of the players Militao has played with for his national team is Chelsea veteran Silva, who has mastered the art of playing centre-back at the top level.

And it’s for that reason why Real Madrid fans should listen closely when Silva says that Militao could become a key player for Los Blancos this season after making 21 appearances across all competitions last season.

“I believe that from now, with the exit of Sergio Ramos, he is going to be one of the pillars of Real Madrid,” Silva told reporters, as cited by Sport.

“I told him after our game against each other (Champions League semi-final) to continue like this, that he really was having a great year and to continue like this because in this form, we are going to be playing in the national team for a long time.”

Militao has been with Real Madrid since his €50million move from Porto in 2019, but he has only made 29 La Liga appearances since amid the presence of senior figures Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

But Ramos has now left the club and there are rumours Varane could follow, opening the door for Militao to make one of the starting spots his own, albeit the incoming David Alaba will likely become an instant starter following his free move from Bayern Munich.