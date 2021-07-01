Barcelona are searching for a solution in the case of Samuel Umtiti as they continue their attempts to reduce debt.

Umtiti has been plagued by injuries in recent years, suffering setback after setback on his knee injury.

And it has already been reported that Barca have made it clear that Umtiti will not be a starter next season.

But that does not mean they are throwing the Frenchman through the exit doors.

According to Sport, Barcelona are hoping to agree a reduced contract for Umtiti over the last two years of his deal before sending him out on loan.

It’s hoped Umtiti, who is still only 27 years of age, can revive his career away from Camp Nou ahead of returning.

As things stand, Barca would struggle to make any serious money from the defender given the fact he missed another 25 games through injury last season.

Though, currently 40% over their La Liga wage cap and needing to reduce club debt, Barca do need to restructure contracts to bring their wage bill down to a more acceptable level.

Umtiti will need to help with that, and it may well be a reasonable request given the France international has not made more than 14 La Liga appearances in any of his last three seasons.