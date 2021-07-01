Barcelona prepared to take drastic action to force Samuel Umtiti out of the club

Barcelona are moving swiftly and aggressively this transfer window. A key part of their summer activity is removing players they don’t see as being key to their future. According to Diario Sport, they’re meeting with all agents offering exits or substantial salary reductions, both in the case of Samuel Umtiti.

Barcelona want to lower the Frenchman’s salary before sending him out on loan. Lyon are the obvious option as Marseille are said to doubt his physical condition; the latter are likely to move for a different option at centre-back in the coming days.

Umtiti has been clear that he wants to stay at Camp Nou; he doesn’t mind if he doesn’t get minutes, and maintains that his contract must be honoured. He’s convinced he’ll be able to recover his best level and force his way back into the team.

Barcelona want him to go to France or Italy, where he can play at a slower pace and find his form. Should Umtiti continue to turn a deaf ear, they’re willing to force the issue and exclude him from their pre-season campaign. They’ve already shown that their hand won’t shake when pulling triggers this summer, evidenced by the termination of Matheus Fernandes’ deal.