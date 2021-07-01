Barcelona could be in breach of Lionel Messi’s image rights after the forward officially left the club this morning.

Messi’s contract expired this morning, as far as we know, with no new contract announced just yet.

It’s expected a new two-year contract will be signed and announced, but as things stand, Messi appears to be a free agent following the expiry of his most recent deal.

And as part of that, as pointed out by Sport, Barcelona no longer hold the right post images of Messi wearing the new shirt or anything to do with the new season.

They are also unable to post content of Messi from Copa América and they should not be able to sell shirts for the new season with Messi’s name on the back.

That has not stopped them, however, with new shirts still for sale on the official Barcelona store with Messi on the back.

That could be a hint that Messi has already signed a deal, but it could also be an oversight.

Having said that, after a 21-year association and the likelihood of Messi extending his deal, Barcelona can feel pretty confident the Argentine is not going to hold them accountable for selling new shits with his name on.