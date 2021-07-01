Junior Firpo to Leeds United is still very much on despite a delay in the deal.

It was reported earlier this week that a deal between the two clubs was close, within a matter of hours of being done, in fact, but things have slowed down since then.

Nevertheless, it seems Barcelona and Leeds United are pressing ahead in a bid to agree a deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the two teams are edging closer to a deal.

It’s reported the deal is worth between €15million and €18million, while 20% will go to Firpo’s former club Real Betis.

The remaining money will go to paying off Barcelona’s debt, though the Catalan club can reinvest up to 25% of the fee on incomings.

According to the report, Firpo decided he wanted to play in the Premier League amid interest from Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham United.

The former of those clubs has moved quickest and that looks to be where the left-back is heading.

Firpo has struggled for games at Barca since his move from Betis two years ago, stuck behind reliable veteran Jordi Alba, but he will not get a fresh start in a move that will benefit both the player and the club.

Barcelona are currently 40% over their La Liga wage cap, meaning they must offload players. They will continue to do that here.

Image by Getty Images