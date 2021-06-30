Spanish football evening headlines: Garcia’s two realities, Hakimi makes more money for Madrid, Laporta keeping calm on Messi’s renewal

Spanish football evening headlines for June 30th

Eric Garcia’s two realities: Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique

Eric Garcia is becoming more and more important for La Roja and Luis Enrique with each passing game according to Marca. He came off the bench against Sweden and didn’t play against Poland, but started against Slovakia and changed his luck.

Achraf Hakimi generates more money for Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, with personal terms agreed and only the transfer fee to be concluded; Inter are considering an offer in the region of €70m according to Diario AS. Real Madrid, who sold Hakimi to Inter, are keeping tabs on the operation, aware it could benefit them financially.

Joan Laporta keeping calm on Lionel Messi’s renewal

Lionel Messi’s future is still unknown, but what’s certain is that as of midnight tonight the Argentine will no longer be contracted to Barcelona for the first time since he joined the club as a pimply-faced teenager. Joan Laporta, however, is keeping calm on the situation according to Mundo Deportivo.