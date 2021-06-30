As many as six of Spain’s Euro 2020 stars have been called up for the summer Olympics in Tokyo, including Pedri, but that is not necessarily a good thing.

Spain under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente has selected a strong squad to compete at the Olympics, including a number of players who represent La Roja at senior level.

But he and the Royal Spanish Football Federation have failed to consider the players themselves when selecting a team that could win a gold medal in Japan this summer.

All six of the players who have been selected from the Euros squad will be asked to forfeit any holiday time, going straight from last season into the Euros before heading to the Olympics only to return to club football just days before the start of the new La Liga campaign.

While, five of the six will be in serious danger of being overworked, with Eric Garcia saved by the fact he seldom featured for Manchester City in the 2020/21 season.

Here are the current situations of the remaining five players, all of which will have played a staggering number of games by the end of this summer.

Pedri

One of the biggest concerns following the Olympic squad announcement was Pedri.

At just 18 years of age, the midfielder played 52 games across all competitions for Barcelona.

He has also played a further 12 games across the Spain under-21s and senior teams, taking his total up to 64.

Pedri could play another three games if Spain are successful at the Euros.

He could then find himself sent more or less straight to Japan to play more games at the Olympics.

Any team who reaches the last four in the Olympics plays six games in all, and that could leave Pedri with a maximum of 73 games played in one season before returning just in time for the start of the new La Liga season.

Reports claim Barcelona have already asked that Spain drop Pedri from their Olympics plans.

Pau Torres

The Villarreal defender had an extended season due to the Europa League final when the Yellow Submarine were successful in winning their first European trophy.

Torres has now played 55 games across club and country, making 44 appearances for Villarreal and 11 for his nation this season.

The 24-year-old’s final total across the Euros and Olympics could be as high as 62.

Torres must also decide whether he wants to compete in the Olympics or the UEFA Super Cup with Villarreal.

The Olympics finishes just two days before the Super Cup final, which will be between Chelsea and Villarreal in Belfast.

Mikel Oyarzabal

A regular for Real Sociedad, Oyarzabal made 43 club appearances and 10 more for Spain.

He is now on 53 and could reach 62 appearances by the end of the summer.

Like Torres, Oyarzabal is 24 years of age.

Unai Simon

Like Oyarzabal, the goalkeeper made 43 appearances at club level this season, and he made one more for Spain with 11 so far this season.

That takes his total up to 54, and he could end up on a maximum of 63 appearances ahead of next season.

Dani Olmo

The only player on this list to play outside Spain, Olmo was a regular for RB Leipzig last season, making 46 club appearances.

He featured 13 times for Spain in all, taking his total up to 59 games so far.

The 23-year-old could end up on as many as 68 appearances.