Here are your Spanish football headlines for June 30.

Messi’s final day

The final day of Lionel Messi’s contract has arrived, and in just a number of hours, the Argentine superstar is set to become a free agent.

Messi is expected to be tied down to a new two-year deal, but no announcement has been made just yet, forcing Barca fans into nervy territory.

If he has not already signed a new deal, Messi’s 21-year spell at Camp Nou will be over at midnight tonight.

Valencia eye Braithwaite

New Valencia boss Jose Bordalas is hoping to land Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite this summer.

According to Marca, Bordalas wanted the Dane at Getafe but never managed to lure him from Leganes, before he eventually made the move to Camp Nou.

Reports now suggest Braithwaite has become a target for Valencia.

Ronaldo negotiations

Reports have suggested that former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is negotiating a new deal with Juventus.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that no negotiations are on the table at this point and that Juventus are waiting for Ronaldo to make a decision over his future.

As things stand, the Portuguese star has one year remaining on his deal.