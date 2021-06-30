La Liga Santander and La Liga Smartbank teams will discover their new fixtures today in the fixtures draw.

It’s not usually until the run-up to the season when we discover each team’s schedule, but this season, La Liga will give clubs plenty of notice after agreeing to hold the draw well ahead of time.

It was agreed last week that the season will commence on August 13 with the Royal Spanish Football Federation giving approval despite initial objections.

And from there, the draw was put in place with more than six weeks before the start of the campaign, when fans will be allowed to return to stadiums across the country.

Here we run you through all you need to know about the draw.

When is it?

The draw will take place at 5.30PM CEST on June 30, that’s 4.30pm in the UK.

The La Liga draw will take place first, followed by that of La Liga Smartbank.

The broadcast will show the key fixtures after the draw is done, – such as the first game, the last game, the Clasicos – but the full fixture lists for each club will be available shortly after on respective club websites, as well as the La Liga website.

How will work?

The draw features five bowls, each including single-digit numbers.

Five separate numbers are drawn out to make one five-digit number.

That number corresponds to a fixture list, and whichever number fixture list is drawn out will be used.

There are around 100,000 different combinations involved in the draw and this is done for both leagues.

Where will it be shown?

The draw will be shown live on the RFEF’s YouTube channel.