Kevin Durant on Lionel Messi becoming a free agent: “Insane”

Today is Lionel Messi’s final day as a Barcelona player; that’s a fact. His contract with the blaugrana expires at midnight CEST tonight, meaning that for the first time since he was a pimply-faced teenager the Argentine will no longer be contracted to the Catalan club and will officially be a free agent.

It’s a state of affairs that has shocked many, not least NBA superstar Kevin Durant. “Insane,” he tweeted to news that Messi’s four-year deal at Camp Nou expired today. 32, Durant is a small forward who plays for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s been an NBA champion in both 2017 and 2018, two years where he was also named the NBA’s most valuable player.

Messi is currently in Brazil with Argentina, who he’s captaining at the Copa America. The albiceleste take on Ecuador this Saturday evening in the quarter-final; so far, they’ve drawn with Chile and beaten Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Messi has scored three goals and assisted two in the four games.