Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to enter negotiations with Juventus over a new contract, according to reports.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, it had been reported that the former Real Madrid star was negotiating with Juventus over extending his deal.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that is not the case and the Old Lady are waiting to hear from the Portuguese forward on what he wants for his future.

Romano claims Juventus are waiting to hear whether Ronaldo wants to leave before discussing a new deal.

Ronaldo has previously been linked with a return to Real Madrid, but it’s unclear whether Los Blancos could afford his wages given their financial issues.

It is well-known that the veteran forward would like to return to Sporting CP before finishing his career, but if he does leave Juventus either this season or next, the question will become whether the 36-year-old wants to play elsewhere first.