Joan Laporta keeping calm on Lionel Messi’s renewal

Lionel Messi’s future is still unknown, but what’s certain is that as of midnight tonight the Argentine will no longer be contracted to Barcelona for the first time since he joined the club as a pimply-faced teenager. Joan Laporta, however, is keeping calm on the situation according to Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta arrived at the club’s offices on Wednesday, officially Messi’s final day as a Barcelona player, with a media posse outside waiting for news on the Argentine. Laporta responded to their requests with a simple “calm down”, indicating that he’s confident he and his staff can get the deal over the line.

There’s thought to be a belief at Camp Nou that a renewal announcement is inevitable, although obviously the optics of allowing his contract to expire is far from ideal. Messi is currently in Brazil with the Argentine national team at the Copa America. They face Ecuador in the quarter-final on Saturday.