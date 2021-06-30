Barcelona are working away behind the scenes to agree reduced contract terms with key players Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto.

Both players have been crucial for the Blaugrana across recent years, but Barcelona find themselves in an extremely difficult financial position.

Barca are more than €1billion in debt and more than 40% over the La Liga wage cap set for the club, meaning sales must be commissioned and contracts reduced.

And the key players are not exempt, with Barcelona looking to agree reduced terms with senior figures Roberto and Busquets.

In the case of Roberto, a new contract is needed regardless with the 29-year-old’s deal set to expire next year.

Barcelona are trying to agree an extension but with a lesser wage.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca initially offered a one-year extension, but given the reduced terms, it now looks as if it will take two years to get the deal agreed.

Busquets, meanwhile, is under contract until 2023, but it’s reported the midfielder is happy to accept a reduced contract, although performance-based incentives are expected to be built into the proposed restructured deal.

