Barcelona president calls for calm on Lionel Messi contract

The president of Barcelona has called for calm on the future of Lionel Messi despite the player entering the final 12 hours of his contract.

The Argentine’s deal at the Camp Nou expires on 30 June and he will then be a free agent, not contracted to any club.

Messi – who is currently starring for his nation in this summer’s Copa America – is thought to have an agreement in place with the Blaugrana but the club’s precarious financial situation has delayed any announcement to confirm the agreement.

Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan giants, told TV reporters on Wednesday to be calm and with the message that the fans should not worry.

Messi is the leading goal scorer and appearance holder in the history of the club and has been their talisman for over a decade.

The 34-year-old threatened to walk away from the club last summer but subsequently backed down on his demands and is now likely to renew.