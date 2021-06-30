Barcelona could be offered the opportunity to continue reducing their debt with the help of Martin Braithwaite.

The Danish forward has been with Barca since his controversial move from Leganes in 2020, and he still has three years remaining on his contract as things stand.

But Braithwaite is now being eyed by Valencia, according to Marca, with new boss José Bordalás a big fan of the 30-year-old’s.

In fact, it’s claimed Bordalás wanted to sign Braithwaite at Getafe, but he never got the opportunity with Barca snatching him away from Leganes.

Now, Bordalás is eyeing a move for the experienced forward as he looks to put together his project at Mestalla.

And that could present an opportunity for Barcelona to continue to reduce their debt.

The Catalan club are more than €1billion in debt and around 40% over the La Liga wage cap, so departures are needed ahead of next season.

Braithwaite could be sacrificed as part of that, but he is not believed to be one of the big-earners at the club.

And given Barca could offload some of those big-earners this summer and the fact that they are only allowed to reinvest 25% of what they earn while over the spending cap, Braithwaite might actually be a useful option to keep around.

The 30-year-old is valued at €9million by Transfermarkt, but given his impressive form at Euro 2020 with Denmark, that figure could yet rise.