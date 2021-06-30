Barcelona and Spanish FA dispute continues

The Spanish FA are standing firm on the decision to include Pedri in the international squad for the Olympic Games despite an appeal from Barcelona.

A report from Mundo Deportivo earlier in the week confirmed the Blaugrana had contested the decision to call up the midfielder to the squad for the tournament.

The teenager has had a busy club season with the Catalan giants and is subsequently starring for Spain in this summer’s European Championships.

As per Radio Barcelona via Marca, this request has been denied by the FA and they insist that he will be called up for Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the competition.

His club had been hoping that the teenage prodigy would be excluded in order to allow him to get some rest and a holiday after an action-packed 12 months of action.

Pedri has played 60 matches for club and country since the start of last season.