Barcelona already know Jordi Alba’s intentions for his future

Jordi Alba is, according to Diario Sport, completely focused on doing his best for La Roja at Euro 2020, despite the constant speculation about his future. The rumours linking him with Inter haven’t sat well; Alba is clear that he wants to retire at Barcelona.

Alba is comfortable in the Catalan capital and his partner has just given birth to another child; his family are young and content in Barcelona, they have no desire to be uprooted. His contract with the blaugrana runs to 2024 and he intends to fulfil it.

Alba has strong supporters in the dressing room; Ronald Koeman cherishes his role in the squad and Lionel Messi backs the left-back to the hilt. Barcelona are currently in the process of trying to move on Junior Firpo, a competitor brought to the club to displace Alba but one who ultimately failed, like Juan Miranda, Marco Cucurella and Lucas Digne before him.

Barcelona have to meet with Alba in the near future to discuss a salary reduction. Mateu Alemany, Joan Laporta’s sporting director, has telephoned Alba’s people recently to organise a meeting, with many things on the table including an additional year of contract in exchange for a lower salary. What’s not on the table, however, is an exit this summer. Alba’s made that clear.