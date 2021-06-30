Achraf Hakimi generates more money for Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, with personal terms agreed and only the transfer fee to be concluded; Inter are considering an offer in the region of €70m according to Diario AS. Real Madrid, who sold Hakimi to Inter, are keeping tabs on the operation, aware it could benefit them financially.

Madrid will get an injection of €2.1m for Hakimi, as a solidarity payment from Inter. This is because of a mechanism set out in the Regulations on the Statute of Transfer of FIFA players; clubs who trained a footballer between the ages of 12 and 23 are entitled to receive 5% of any future transfer. Madrid received €40m for Hakimi when they sold him last summer.

With this sale, however, Madrid lose the first-refusal right they had in Hakimi’s contract; there was never a buy-back clause inserted in the deal. Madrid have a 72-hour period to match PSG’s offer, but it’s thought that they won’t. If everything goes to plan, Hakimi will be trading Milan for Paris shortly.