Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time to secure quarter-final date with England

Ukraine pulled off an almighty shock at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening, beating Sweden 2-1 after extra time to secure their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Oleksandr Zinchenko gave them a 27th minute lead before Emil Forsberg equalised in the 43rd, only for Artem Dovbyk to head a 121st minute winner.

Ukraine will face England in the quarter-final this coming Satuday evening, in Rome. They’ll then face either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semi-final should they see off England, who secured their place in the quarter-final by beating Germany 2-0 earlier in the day. On the other side of the draw lie La Roja, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

Ukraine finished third in their group, behind the Netherlands and Austria and ahead of North Macedonia. Ukraine lost 3-2 to the Netherlands in their first game before then beating North Macedonia 2-1 in their second, losing their final game to Austria. Their coach is the legendary Andriy Shevchenko.

