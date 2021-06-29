As many as six of Spain’s Euro 2020 stars will see their long seasons continue after being called up for the 2020 Olympics squad.

La Roja are currently in the midst of a bid to win Euro 2020 having progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia.

Luis Enrique‘s men will face Switzerland in the next round when they will fancy their chances of reaching the penultimate stage.

When the tournament is done, whether it ends in glory or not, many of Spain’s stars will head off for some much-needed time on holiday after a long season which has continued into the summer.

But that won’t be the case for six players, including Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo and Pedri, who have all been called up to the squad to compete at this summer’s Olympics.

Spain under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente is asking all six of the players to continue their season and give up their summer breaks in a bid to win a gold medal in Tokyo, with the games beginning on July 23 and finishing on August 8.

The players involved would then be straight back into club football with La Liga kicking off as soon as August 13.

Also included are the lkes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Bryan Gil and Rafa Mir, who were not called up for Euro 2020.

You can see the full squad below.