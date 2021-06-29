Barcelona La Liga

The curious case of Barcelona’s 17-minute man Matheus Fernandes

17 minutes; that’s what Matheus Fernandes’ Barcelona career amounted to, note Diario Sport. The blaugrana today terminated the Brazilian midfielder’s contract after paying a fixed sum of seven million euros plus a further three in variables to Palmeiras for his services in the summer of 2020.

Fernandes arrived touted as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, but leaves as the first Barcelona signing in modern history to not have been presented upon signing; his contract had supposed to run to 2025. Fernandes sole appearance came in a dead-rubber with Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Barcelona had been looking to move on the midfielder for some time, only to come up with nothing. He’s the fourth Barcelona player to leave the club so far this window, following Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konrad de la Fuente. Junior Firpo is also expected to be on his way soon. It’s all part of Joan Laporta’s plan to trim the fat and rejuvenate a bloated squad.

