Spanish football evening headlines: England beat Germany, the transformation of Luis Enrique, Courtois spills the beans on Madrid’s dressing room

Spanish football evening headlines for June 29th

England beat Germany 2-0 in Euro 2020 last 16

England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday evening to join La Roja in securing a place in the quarter finals of Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 75th minute before Harry Kane consolidated victory in the 86th.

Read more here.

Luis Enrique: From being whistled in Seville to acclaimed in Copenhagen

Football moves quickly, something evident in the transformation of the Spanish public’s perception of Luis Enrique according to Marca. The Asturian, leading La Roja at Euro 2020, was whistled by the fans at La Cartuja but was cheered at Copenhagen as Spain beat Croatia 5-3 in a thrilling last 16 clash.

Read more here.

Courtois spills the beans on the Madrid dressing room

Thibaut Courtois’ Belgium are into the quarter finals of Euro 2020 after beating Portugal in Seville on Sunday, so it’s understandable the Real Madrid goalkeeper is in an ebullient mood. Speaking with Telefoot in comments carried by Marca, the goalkeeper entertainingly spilled the beans on his club teammates.

Read more here.