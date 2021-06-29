Roberto Soldado has a new club at the age of 36, and he is staying in La Liga.

The veteran striker impressed for Granada last season as they made club history in Europa League, reaching the quarter-finals, and finished in a very respectable ninth place in La Liga.

Soldado’s goals were crucial, the former Tottenham and Real Madrid striker scoring 14 times across all competitions and assisting twice.

And those goals have caught the attention of Levante boss Paco Lopez, who has installed an ultra-attacking mindset at Cuitat de Valencia.

Levante enjoyed a fine season themselves last term, reaching the Copa del Rey semi-finals and finishing 14th, though they were riding high in the table before tailing off at the back end of the campaign.

Soldado has penned a deal with Levante for two years, taking him up to the age of 38.

The Spaniard will return to his home city and he will add even more experience to a Levante side that places plenty of importance on experienced star Jose Luis Morales.

Just how much Soldado will feature for Las Granotas remains to be seen, but it yet another chapter in the striker’s long career.