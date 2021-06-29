Real Madrid do not appear to be interested in Jules Koundé despite recent transfer links.

Los Blancos could well be in need of a centre-back this summer with Sergio Ramos out the door, while Raphael Varane could follow.

The French defender is out of contract next summer, so Real Madrid must either tie him down to a new contract or commission a sale this summer.

As a result, Sevilla star Koundé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, along with Villarreal talent Pau Torres.

But it seems Koundé, in particular, is not a goer due to the amount it would cost to get him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

El Chiringuito, who now famously have Florentino Perez’s number on the back of the Super League saga, report that Real Madrid are ‘not interested’ in Koundé.

Real Madrid are currently in a difficult position, financially, and it is very unlikely they could manage the €80million fee being discussed for Koundé anyway.

Los Blancos have also strengthened already at centre-back, signing David Alaba on a free but on a large contract, while Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez proved themselves as reliable options last season.