Real Madrid and Belgium can breathe a sigh of relief after receiving positive news on the injury to Eden Hazard.

Hazard has had a torrid time with injuries in recent years, and so it was yet another bitter blow for him, his employers and his country when the forward pulled up with a hamstring issue during Belgium’s hard-fought win over Portugal in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

It was feared that the 30-year-old would be set for yet another spell on the sidelines ahead of next season, but it seems that will not be the case.

That’s because Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has revealed the setback does not appear to be as serious as first feared and that Hazard could even return in time for the semi-finals if the Red Devils can see off Italy in the quarter-finals.

“The initial information that we have from medical personnel is positive for both,” said Martinez when asked about Hazard and De Bruyne’s injuries, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“But we are against the clock and it’s very difficult to see that they will be totally fit.

“So, we have to do the day-by-day things to try to get them there.”

Hazard was rested for Belgium’s first two group stage games, only coming off the bench, but he has started their two games since.

The Real Madrid star will now sit out against Italy with the hope he can return to help his nation reach the final, should they progress through the next round.

Interestingly, Belgium will face Spain in the semi-final should both teams get there.

