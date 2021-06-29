Luis Enrique: From being whistled in Seville to acclaimed in Copenhagen

Football moves quickly, something evident in the transformation of the Spanish public’s perception of Luis Enrique according to Marca. The Asturian, leading La Roja at Euro 2020, was whistled by the fans at La Cartuja but was cheered at Copenhagen as Spain beat Croatia 5-3 in a thrilling last 16 clash.

The whistles occurred when his name was read out over loudspeaker during Spain’s first two group games of the competition, draws against Sweden and Poland.

Luis Enrique put his head on a chopping block pre-tournament when he decided against calling up captain Sergio Ramos – and indeed any Real Madrid player – for this summer’s tournament.

Despite this, Luis Enrique proceeded as he saw fit, doubling down on key decisions and eventually seeing his team bear fruit. The Asturian never wavered; he continued to back Alvaro Morata to lead his line, and promised that his Spain were a bottle of cava about to be uncorked.

And so it proved; Spain scored one goal across their first two games at Euro 2020 but scored ten across their next two. Next up is Switzerland on Friday in the quarter-finals, but Luis Enrique has already won the respect he needs to lead.