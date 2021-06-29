Lionel Messi has made history with Argentina and in his typically stylish fashion.

The Barcelona star is currently in Brazil with his national team, competing at this summer’s Copa América, and the competition has finally helped him tick off another record.

Messi has become the player with the most appearances for Argentina with 148, surpassing Javier Mascherano on the list of most-capped.

But it would not be Messi if he didn’t achieve the record in style.

The veteran forward celebrated his achievement with two goals and an assist against Bolivia in a 4-1 win that wrapped up top spot in Group A for Argentina.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡Nivel de elite! La dupla Agüero🇦🇷Messi nos dejó este gol fantástico para el recuerdo 🤩 🇧🇴 Bolivia 🆚 Argentina 🇦🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BgGfawBfKk — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

Messi assisted Alejandro Gomez with an exquisite pass before scoring from the spot and making it two before the break with a deft chip over Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

The Barcelona superstar is now top of the goalscoring charts for the competition with three goals, and we now know Argentina will face Ecuador in the next round of the competition.

