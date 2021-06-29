Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for June 29.

Leeds United to sign Firpo

Leeds United are said to be closing in on a deal for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo.

Firpo has seen limited football since his 2019 move from Real Betis, stuck behind the reliable Jordi Alba, and he is now heading away from Camp Nou to seek regular football.

Marca claim a deal worth around €15million is expected to be done.

Luis Enrique delivers verdict

Spain boss Luis Enrique has praised the spirit of both Spain and Croatia afer the two sides played out an eight-goal thriller in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday night.

“It has been a Euros game of emotion,” he told Sport. “I don’t think I remember a game where, five minutes from the end of extra time, both sets of fans stood up and applauded.

“It has been an epic game. It had positive things and some negatives, but we had the capacity there to get back up and come out on top through some of the difficulties my players had.”

Coutinho update

Barcelona are reportedly trying to offload Philippe Coutinho to a Premier League team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder is on the chopping block as the Catalan club look to improve their financial situation.

And it looks as though the Premier League could be Barca’s only chance of selling Coutinho, given his wages and his large transfer fee.