Leeds United are close to agreeing a deal for Junior Firpo as the full-back eyes an exit from Barcelona.

Firpo was always expected to leave this summer, keen to get out of Camp Nou following just 24 league appearances in two years since his move from Real Betis, and it was also reported he wanted a challenge away from Spain.

With that in mind, Premier League club Leeds United appear to have stepped in with Diario AS reporting a deal worth €15million has been agreed, while Betis will claim 15% of that fee due to a sell-on clause in the left-back’s contract.

Nevertheless, the deal is a good one for Barca, who only paid around €18million upfront for Firpo’s signature in 2019, and they are now in desperate need of cash amid their financial issues.

According to the report, the deal is expected to be done in the ‘next hours’ after a long day of negotiations across Monday.

A number of clubs were said to be interested in Firpo, including Premier League duo Southampton and West Ham, but it seems Elland Road is the destination of choice.