Courtois spills the beans on the Madrid dressing room

Thibaut Courtois’ Belgium are into the quarter finals of Euro 2020 after beating Portugal in Seville on Sunday, so it’s understandable the Real Madrid goalkeeper is in an ebullient mood. Speaking with Telefoot in comments carried by Marca, the goalkeeper entertainingly spilled the beans on his club teammates.

First up, Courtois was asked who the worst losers were at the club. “[Luka] Modric, Nacho and [Dani] Carvajal,” he replied. When we play games we take a picture of the winners and call them vinegars because they get a little angry; they’re the three who least like to lose.”

The Belgian was also asked who the most technically skilled in the squad. “Marcelo is very good technically,” he said. “[Toni] Kroos, Modric, Eden [Hazard].”

Finally, Courtois was asked who spend the most time on their mobile phones. “I’m one, I admit it,” he said. “Modric also uses it a lot. If you go to the dressing room after a game or after training you’ll see 20 players like that.”

Belgium joined Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland and England in the quarter-finals, with Sweden facing Ukraine this evening in the final last 16 clash. Belgium play Italy on Friday after Spain take on Switzerland, who’ve just felled favourites France. They’d then face the winners of that game in the semi-final should they beat Italy.

On the other side of the draw, England will face the winners of Sweden’s clash with Ukraine while the Czech Republic will take on Denmark. Belgium have a real chance to go deep in this competition, but Roberto Martinez will need his key players – like Courtois, Hazard and Romelu Lukaku – to step up.