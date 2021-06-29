Barcelona could find themselves with a shortage at left-back due to developments at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports, Barca are about to sell deputy left-back Junior Firpo to Leeds United for €15million with the former Real Betis defender seeking regular football.

But reports have also claimed that Barcelona were planning to turn to out of favour Chelsea star Marcos Alonso to fill the void, the Spaniard seeing limited action at Stamford Bridge this season.

However, according to a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to keep Alonso as part of his squad ahead of next season.

Alonso is under contract at Chelsea until 2023, meaning the Blues are in a comfortable position over their wing-back, but it could ultimately come down to whether Alonso wants to leave having had to settle for limited minutes last season.

The problem Barcelona have is that they can’t offer him regular football, either, with Jordi Alba very likely to remain the starter at left-back.