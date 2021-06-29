Barcelona to contest Pedri’s call-up for Spain’s team at the Olympic Games

Pedri has been called up to La Roja’s squad for the upcoming Olympic Games. The team will be coached by Luis de la Fuente and will commence in Tokyo on July 22nd, but Barcelona will contest the decision according to Cadena SER and carried by Mundo Deportivo.

The blaugrana are concerned their starlet is playing too much football; he’s just after completing a long season for Barcelona and is currently a key part of Luis Enrique’s team at Euro 2020.

Should Pedri play at the Olympic Games and Spain go all the way to the final on August 7th, the 18-year-old would have taken just two weeks of vacation – the break he had at the end of May – between the start of one La Liga campaign and another.

Pedri is excited to play at the Olympics, but he’s aware he’s in danger of over-stretching himself. The precocious talent from the Canaries will respect the decision taken by both Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation.