Barcelona are said to have made an offer to Ousmane Dembélé over a new contract despite the Frenchman’s injury issues.

Dembélé’s future was plunged into uncertainty following his injury in France’s final group stage fixture of Euro 2020.

The winger was ruled out for up to four months after the injury and he underwent surgery on Monday in Finland in a bid to improve his recovery.

The injury itself could not have come at a worse time as far as Barcelona are concerned.

In desperate need for cash, reports have claimed Barca were looking to sell Dembélé if he impressed at Euro 2020 with the Frenchman only having a year remaining on his contract.

But a sale now appears to be out of the question given he is not likely to be purchased during his recovery period, which will extend beyond the summer transfer window.

Unable to sell the 24-year-old, Barca have little choice but to offer a new contract to avoid losing Dembéé, the man they signed for around €135million in 2017, for absolutely nothing.

Without a new contract, Dembélé would be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal over a free transfer with a club outside Spain from as early as January.

But Barcelona are looking to avoid that fate, and according to Catalunya Radio, via Mundo Deportivo, they have now made their first contract offer to Dembélé’s representatives, and it does include a salary reduction.

The Catalan giants simply must reduce their wages in the midst of their financial crisis, and Dembélé’s injuries, which have included 12 in all, have not justified his price tag nor his salary over the last four years in any case.

It remains to be seen whether Dembélé will accept the pay cut, but it is reported his operation did go well.