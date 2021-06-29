Barcelona confirm release first-team squad player as free agent

Barcelona have confirmed the release of midfielder Matheus Fernandes, who played just 17 minutes of first-team football for the club.

The 22-year-old had a long-term contract at the Camp Nou through to the summer of 2025 but this has now been mutually terminated and he will become a free agent.

The Brazilian moved from Palmeiras in a curious deal worth €7m last year and he was immediately loaned to Real Valladolid, where he made just three appearances.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA ▶ Rescisión del contrato de Matheus Fernandes — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 29, 2021

His sole performance for the Blaugrana came in a Champions League qualifier at Dynamo Kiev – and he has not played at all this calendar year.

Fernandes only joined Palmeiras in 2019 in a €3.5m deal from Botafogo but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division in his sole campaign.

The central midfielder featured in a total of 31 matchday squads – which were enlarged to 23 players due to the pandemic – but was used just once.